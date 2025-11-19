site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: heats-nikola-jovic-ruled-out-vs-golden-state | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Ruled out vs. Golden State
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jovic (hip) won't play Wednesday against the Warriors.
Jovic was bumped to doubtful earlier in the day, so this update comes as no surprise. Simone Fontecchio and Jaime Jaquez will presumably be asked to pick up the slack Wednesday in Jovic's absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories