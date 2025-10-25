Jovic ended with 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 146-114 win over Memphis.

Jovic shifted to the bench, making way for Kel'el Ware, who was elevated to starting center. Despite the move, Jovic delivered an encouraging performance, ending as one of two Heat players to score at least 20 points. It appears as though the starting lineup could change depending on the matchup, with Jovic and Ware likely to be the interchangeable pieces. With that said, he should be rostered in most leagues, given his playing time should be relatively consistent.