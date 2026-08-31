Jovic recorded 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Serbia's 102-73 win over Iceland in Friday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Jovic continued his impressive qualifying run, as he's now averaging 25.0 points while shooting 65.1 percent from the field through three appearances. The 23-year-old is coming off a disappointing 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting just 36.6 percent from the field across 47 regular-season games. His path to a larger role became more difficult after Miami acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis this offseason, but Jovic is entering the first season of his four-year extension and remains an intriguing developmental piece for the Heat.