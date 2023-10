Jovic posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 FT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 110-104 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Jovic led the Heat in minutes Friday despite coming off the bench. While he struggled with his outside shot, he was able to convert on four of his five two-point attempts. Jovic is expected to compete for a depth role in the frontcourt this season.