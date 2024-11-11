Jovic ended with 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 95-94 victory over the Timberwolves.

With Kevin Love finally ready to make his season debut and Jimmy Butler (ankle) sidelined, the Heat shook up their starting frontcourt, with Jovic shifting to the second unit for the first time in 2023-24 in favor of Love and Haywood Highsmith. Jovic stayed productive though, tying his season high in scoring and setting a new high in boards. It's not clear if the third-year big will move back into the starting five once Butler is healthy, but he's making a case to retain a significant role -- through the six games in which he's played at least 20 minutes, Jovic is averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 threes.