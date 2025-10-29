Jovic produced 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 144-117 victory over Charlotte.

Pegged as a breakout candidate prior to Opening Night, Jovic has been a little underwhelming to open the season with the Heat opting to roll with a bigger lineup featuring Kel'el Ware next to Bam Adebayo. Through four regular-season contests, Jovic is averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. He does have some room to grow and is still on pace to return 10th-round value in nine-category formats.