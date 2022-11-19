Jovic contributed 18 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT) and six rebounds across 30 minutes in Friday's 107-106 overtime loss to the Wizards.

Jovic made his second consecutive start in the frontcourt while Bam Adebayo (knee) was out of the lineup. Between those two starts, Jovic has been efficient at the charity stripe with a 13-for-14 mark, but his contributions in other areas have been lagging. Even if Adebayo makes it back for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, the rookie first-round pick should still have a spot in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation with Jimmy Butler (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) already ruled out for that contest and with five additional players currently on the Heat's injury report.