Jovic ended with 29 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 136-131 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jovic has surpassed the 10-point mark just twice this season, and both instances have come off the bench -- the other was a 20-point effort against the Grizzlies on Oct. 24. This was one of Jovic's most complete performances of his young NBA career, as he ended just one rebound and three assists away from a triple-double. The Serbian forward should continue to have a big role in the rotation after this impressive outing.