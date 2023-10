Jovic isn't starting Monday's game against Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic drew the start at power forward Saturday against the Timberwolves, but he'll revert to a bench role now that the Heat have Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love back in action. Jovic failed to see any playing time in his first two contests of the season before drawing Saturday's start, but he could see a handful of minutes Monday with Bam Adebayo (hip) out of action.