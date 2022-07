Jovic will miss Tuesday's Summer League contest versus the Hawks due to a quad issue, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to return to the floor, with the Heat set for a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday. The 27th overall pick has averaged 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds over 19.9 minutes in his four Summer League appearances.