Jovic amassed 17 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 106-97 victory over the Nets.
Jovic continues to provide a spark off the Heat bench, leading the reserves in scoring while contributing two steals and two blocks on the defensive side of the floor. Jovic's role during the regular season has increased due to the ongoing absence of Jimmy Butler (suspension). Since Jan. 1, Jovic has averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds over 28.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Plays well in loss•
-
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Dishes out career-high eight dimes•
-
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Logs team-high 20 points from bench•
-
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Back to bench against Kings•
-
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Enters starting lineup•