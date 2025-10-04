Jovic will start in Saturday's preseason game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fresh off signing a four-year, $62.4 million extension with the Heat on Wednesday, Jovic will get the starting nod over Kel'el Ware in the team's preseason opener. Jovic appeared in 46 regular-season games (10 starts) due largely to a fractured right hand in the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 25.1 minutes per game.