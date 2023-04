Jovic (back) will not play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Bucks on Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jovic hasn't seen any game action since Dec. 26 due to an ongoing back issue. However, he doesn't factor into Miami's rotation when healthy, so his absence should have minimal impact. Jovic will have another opportunity to suit up for Game 2 on Wednesday.