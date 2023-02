Jovic (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jovic has been sidelined since Dec. 26 with a lower back injury and remains without a timeline for return. Considering the Heat have just 22 games left, the team may have to think about shutting down the first-rounder if his back doesn't show signs of improvement. Although unlikely, Jovic will have another chance to suit up Monday against the 76ers.