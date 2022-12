Jovic posted eight points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 32 minutes of Sunday's 142-96 win over the Herd.

Jovic was able to contribute in the peripheral categories despite a miserable shooting night, posting a team high in assists while racking up two steals. However, he will likely be headed back up to Sioux Falls' parent squad Monday.