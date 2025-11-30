Jovic recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 10 minutes in Saturday's 138-135 loss to the Pistons.

After missing four straight games due to a right hip impingement, Jovic was active Wednesday for the Heat's 106-103 win over the Bucks, but he was left out of the rotation in a coach's decision. Though he ended up displacing Simone Fontecchio on the second unit Saturday, Jovic struggled in his limited minutes, as he committed a team-high five turnovers during his time on the court. Even if head coach Erik Spoelstra elects to prioritize Jovic ahead of Fontecchio in future contests, Jovic could still be at risk of falling back out of the rotation in Monday's game against the Clippers if Jaime Jaquez (groin) is cleared to return to action after sitting out Saturday's contest.