Jovic was diagnosed with a minor left ankle sprain Thursday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jovic is still expected to compete for Serbia in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which begin on July 28. Jovic made 38 starts for Miami this year and could start alongside Nikola Jokic in the frontcourt for Serbia.
