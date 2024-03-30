Jovic suffered a right knee contusion and wasn't able to return to Friday's game versus Portland, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. He finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes.

Jovic tried to play a few possessions after he picked up the injury, but he appeared to be pretty uncomfortable. Miami had a big lead when Jovic left the game, so that could've been a factor. Jovic should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.