Jovic's 2024-25 team option was picked up by Miami on Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami picking up the third year of Jovic's rookie deal was a foregone conclusion, especially with Damian Lillard trade rumors now behind him. The 20-year-old made just 15 appearances with the Heat last season, but he averaged 10.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 23.9 minutes per game during Serbia's run to the FIBA World Cup Championship this summer.