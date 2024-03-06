Jovic was ejected from Tuesday's game versus the Pistons with 5:43 remaining in the third quarter after receiving his second technical foul, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic picked up his second technical foul Tuesday after arguing with the officials. The second-year big man will end the game with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes. Jaime Jaquez and Caleb Martin will likely receive increased playing time in Jovic's absence.