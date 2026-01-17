Jovic (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Jovic is battling through an illness that puts him in jeopardy of missing Saturday's contest. If he's unable to play, then Simone Fontecchio and Pelle Larsson would be in line for more minutes off the bench. In eight games since Jan. 1, Jovic has averaged 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over 20.9 minutes per game.