Jovic (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's matchup with San Antonio.

Jovic suffered a hip contusion Tuesday against Charlotte, but his probable tag suggests he will play through it. He will continue to play behind Kel'el Ware as the backup big man, and averages 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.0 threes made on 48.3 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free-throw line through four games (one start) this season.