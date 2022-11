Jovic (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Jovic was one of several players that were listed as questionable for Miami entering this game, but the big man will give it a go here and should be available off the bench. He's received double-digit minutes in each of the past six games and is averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 three-pointers during that span.