Jovic (knee/hip) will play in Wednesday's preseason contest against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jovic has dealt with knee and hip injuries during training camp, but he'll be good to go for Miami's penultimate exhibition. The second-year forward impressed during Summer League and will look to leave his mark again over the Heat's final two preseason contests, but it's unclear if he'll have a major role to start the 2023-24 regular season.