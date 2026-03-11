site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: heats-nikola-jovic-wont-play-thursday-522895 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Won't play Thursday
•
1 min read
Jovic (back) is out for Thursday's game versus the Bucks.
Jovic continues to get ruled out a day in advance of tipoff, suggesting he's still not close. With no timetable or updates on his progress from the Heat, Jovic should be considered week-to-week.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read