site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: heats-nikola-jovic-wont-play-tuesday-520232 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Won't play Tuesday
•
1 min read
Jovic (back) will not play Tuesday against the Bucks.
No surprise here, as Jovic was previously considered doubtful. With Jovic out for a second straight game, Pelle Larsson could see a small uptick in minutes.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read