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Heat's Nikola Jovic: Won't play Tuesday
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1 min read
Jovic (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against Toronto, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.
It's a new injury for Jovic, who's battling a sprained left ankle. His next chance to return comes during Thursday's rematch with the Raptors.
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