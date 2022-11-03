Jovic won't play in Friday's game versus Indiana due to a nasal contusion.
Jovic has not had much of an impact for Miami this season, averaging 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 7.3 minutes across three games. It is certainly possible that Jovic sees a G League stint when he returns from injury.
More News
-
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Candidate for G League demotion•
-
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Hit with one-game suspension•
-
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Off injury report•
-
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Misses practice Saturday•
-
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Double-double in preseason action•