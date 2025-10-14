Powell closed with 17 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist over 28 minutes in Monday's 119-118 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Powell struggled with efficiency from the field and committed a team-high five turnovers, but still tied Ethan Thompson and Jaime Jaquez for the team lead in scoring thanks to his success at the free-throw line. The veteran guard will have one more chance to see preseason action Friday against the Grizzlies before the regular season tips off.