Powell chipped in 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 132-125 loss to New York.

This was just another day at the office for Powell as he continues to put up some impressive numbers with his new squad. Through 24 regular-season appearances, he's shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc to go with averages of 24.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals.