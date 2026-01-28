This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Norman Powell: Available to play
Powell (back) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Magic.
Powell will continue to power through the back issue, although it seems like it's been impacting his play as of late. Over the past three games, Powell has shot 15-for-47 from the floor for a total of 47 points.