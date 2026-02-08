Heat's Norman Powell: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell (hand) is available to play in Sunday's game against Washington.
This is an expected update after Powell was upgraded from questionable to probable early Sunday morning. This is the front end of a back-to-back set, so it will be interesting to see how his hand holds up for these games.
