Heat's Norman Powell: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell (back) is available for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Powell will power through the back issue and make himself available for Thursday's game. The 32-year-old veteran is averaging 23.7 points, 2.7 assists, 3.1 triples and 1.2 steals per game this season.
More News
-
Heat's Norman Powell: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Heat's Norman Powell: Pops up on injury report•
-
Heat's Norman Powell: Solid shooting night in victory•
-
Heat's Norman Powell: Paces team with 21 points•
-
Heat's Norman Powell: Drains five triples vs. OKC•
-
Heat's Norman Powell: Team-high 26 points vs. Boston•