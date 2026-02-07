Powell logged 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and four steals over 35 minutes during Miami's 98-96 loss to Boston on Friday. He injured his right hand in the third quarter, though he returned to the game after his X-ray came back negative, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Powell made his return Friday from a three-game absence due to personal reasons, and he made his presence felt immediately with 15 points in the first half. He briefly exited to the locker room in the third quarter due to the hand injury, and while he was cleared to return, that could be something worth monitoring ahead of the Heat's next game Sunday against the Wizards.