Heat's Norman Powell: Confirms he will play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell (calf) said he will play Thursday against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Powell was recently upgraded from questionable to probable after missing Wednesday's practice. However, the star guard confirmed that he will be in the lineup to face the Nets on the front end of this back-to-back set. With Tyler Herro (toe) already ruled out, Powell is likely to see increased usage Thursday.