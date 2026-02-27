Powell won't return to Thursday's game against the 76ers due to a right groin strain. He'll end the night with three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes.

Powell appeared to aggravate an existing groin injury at some point in the second quarter, and the team quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game. Jaime Jaquez and Myron Gardner should be in line for more looks with Powell unavailable the rest of the way.