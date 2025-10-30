Heat's Norman Powell: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell (groin) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's contest with San Antonio.
Powell has already missed Tuesday's match due to this groin injury and will now miss a second consecutive game. Pelle Larsson is the likely candidate to start again in Powell's place, while Dru Smith and Jaime Jaquez also see extended playing time as a result. Powell's next opportunity to return will be Sunday against the Lakers.
