default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Powell (groin) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's contest with San Antonio.

Powell has already missed Tuesday's match due to this groin injury and will now miss a second consecutive game. Pelle Larsson is the likely candidate to start again in Powell's place, while Dru Smith and Jaime Jaquez also see extended playing time as a result. Powell's next opportunity to return will be Sunday against the Lakers.

More News