Heat's Norman Powell: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell is questionable for Thursday's game against Portland with lower-back tightness.
Powell has now gone from probable to questionable Thursday. If the swingman is next downgraded to out, Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic would have a chance to claim a more sizable role in the Miami rotation against the Trail Blazers.
