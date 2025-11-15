Powell logged 38 points (12-22 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during the Heat's 140-132 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

It was a high-scoring affair at Madison Square Garden on Friday, and Powell played a critical role in helping the Heat keep up the pace. He scored 23 points through the first three quarters before turning it on in the fourth for 15 points, and his eight three-pointers tied a career-high that he set March 17, 2021 as a member of the Raptors. Powell has been Miami's top scoring option in the absences of Tyler Herro (heel) and, more recently, Bam Adebayo (toe), and Powell's high usage should continue in Monday's rematch against New York. Through seven games in November, Powell has averaged 27.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.7 threes over 31.5 minutes per game.