Powell ended Sunday's 125-106 victory over the Pelicans with 34 points (11-15 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes.

Powell torched the nets in the victory, knocking down a career-high nine triples in an extremely efficient performance. The veteran swingman is on pace for a career-best year and has scored 20 or more points in 24 of his 31 regular-season outings, including six with at least 30. Powell will likely continue to operate as Miami's top offensive option for as long as Tyler Herro (toe) remains sidelined, and the former has topped 20 points in six consecutive outings.