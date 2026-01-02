Powell supplied 36 points (12-23 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 118-112 win over the Pistons.

Powell turned in an efficient performance Thursday, leading all players in scoring and three-pointers while finishing two points shy of his season high. The veteran swingman continues to impress this season and has scored 20-plus points in 22 of his 29 regular-season appearances. He has reached the 20-point threshold in four straight games, averaging 27.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game during that stretch.