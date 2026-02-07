Powell went to the locker room early in the third quarter of Friday's game against Boston due to a hand injury, per the Celtics' official broadcast.

Powell appeared to injure his right hand while driving to the basket early in the third quarter. He checked out of the game and went to the locker room, where he is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Friday's contest. Jaime Jaquez and Myron Gardner are candidates to see a bump in minutes for as long as Powell is out of the game.