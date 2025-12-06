Powell (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Powell tweaked his left ankle during Friday's loss to the Magic, but he finished the game, racking up 28 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes, and will likely be back in action during the second half of Miami's back-to-back set. The ankle injury caused the veteran to miss Wednesday's loss in Dallas, so while it appears to be a minor issue, it's something worth monitoring.