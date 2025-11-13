Powell generated 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes of Wednesday's 130-116 loss to Cleveland.

Powell has now scored 20 or more points in seven consecutive games, and he's topped the 25-point mark four times in that stretch. The veteran wing has seemingly taken another step forward after setting a career high in points last season with the Clippers, and he's averaging 24.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game with the Heat on 47/47/94 shooting splits.