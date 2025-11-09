Powell finished Saturday's 136-131 win over the Trail Blazers with 22 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes.

Powell had the best season of his career in 2024-25 with the Clippers, but he's been even better so far in 2025-26. Despite missing three games between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2 due to an ankle injury, the veteran forward has been very consistent and productive when available. He's reached the 20-point mark in all but one of his seven appearances in 2025-26, including each of his last five outings. It's still early in the season, but Powell is already surpassing the 21.8 points per game he averaged in 2024-25 with a scoring average of 23.2 points per contest this term.