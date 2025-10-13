Heat's Norman Powell: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell (rest) is available for Monday's preseason game against the Hawks.
Powell will return to game action after sitting out Sunday's preseason loss to the Magic. The veteran swingman will replace Pelle Larsson in the starting five against Atlanta.
