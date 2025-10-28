Powell is questionable for Tuesday's game against Charlotte due to right groin soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Powell was a very late addition to the injury report which is a big concern for fantasy managers. It's possible the Heat let Powell warm up before a decision is made on his status. If Powell is unable to play, Miami will need guys like Dru Smith, Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic to pick up some of the scoring load.