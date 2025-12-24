default-cbs-image
Powell posted 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 35 minutes during the Heat's 112-91 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

It was a rough offensive outing as a whole for the Heat on Tuesday, and while Powell struggled from the field in the loss, he did manage to finish as the team's second-leading scorer behind Jaime Jaquez (21 points). Powell is still enjoying a career year in his first regular season in Miami, with the veteran guard averaging 23.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals over 31.4 minutes per game.

