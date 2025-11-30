Powell closed Saturday's 138-135 loss to the Pistons with 28 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

Powell was carrying a probable tag before this game due to a groin issue, but he was able to handle his regular workload with no limitations and posted another impressive performance. Powell was limited to 11 points in the win over the Bucks on Nov. 26, but he's hovered around the 20-point mark regularly. This was his 12th game with at least 20 points in 16 appearances this season.