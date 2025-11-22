Powell (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Powell tweaked his hip during the Heat's 143-107 win over the Bulls on Friday, but he managed to finish out the game and logged 19 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 25 minutes. The veteran guard is enjoying a career year in his first season with the Heat, averaging a career-high 24.9 points while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from three-point range (on 6.9 3PA/G).